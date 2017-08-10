Barrie Police Investigating The Suspicious Death Of An Infant

officers in Barrie polices homicide unit are investigating the death of an infant, which they believe occurred on Sunday July 30th. They say a 42 year old woman is believed to have given birth outside of hospital, with no medical assistance. Officers were deployed to a house in Innisfil to check on the well-being of the female, and discovered infants body on August 9th. That 42 year old Innisfil woman has been charged with Neglecting to Obtain Assistance in Child Birth and Concealing the Body of a Child. A forensic post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.