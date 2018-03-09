Barrie, Orillia among Ontario’s best for real estate investment

Barrie is one of the top 5 cities in our province for Real Estate Investment. In a report developed by the Real Estate Investment Network, Barrie is fourth among Ontario locales best suited to put money into properties. Orillia also made the list at number 9. The communities were selected based on 36 market and economic factors, including housing starts and home prices. The report concludes Orillia’s housing starts grew 110% from 2016 to 2017 and prices have consistently increased since 2015.