Barrie Expecting Fifty-Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Four Locations

Barrie and Tesla have their sights set on four locations for electric vehicle chargers. It is being proposed charging stations be installed at the Collier Street Parkade, Heritage Park, the Marina, and Barrie Public Library. A total of 54 chargers are being offered by Tesla, with the bulk of them slated for the Collier St. Parkade; the entire fifth floor will ahve charging stations installed, with a total of 24. Eight of those will be universal units, the rest will be specific to Tesla vehicles.