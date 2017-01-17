Barrie Councillor Taking Crack At Provincial Politics

A Barrie Councillor has had enough of high hydro rates, and he wants to do something about it. Ward 3 Councillor Doug Shipley today announced he’s seeking the Progressive conservative nomination for the provincial Barrie Innisfil riding, mainly due to rising electricity costs.

We won’t go to the polls in a provincial election until summer 2018, Shipley would have to get the PC party nomination before his name would appear on a ballot.