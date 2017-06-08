Barrie Councillor Michael Prowse Hired as City’s New CAO

Michael Prowse has a new gig. The soon-to-be former Barrie councillor has been hired as the city’s next Chief Administrative Officer. Prowse has served as Ward 6 Councillor for more than 13 years, with experience including Chair of the Finance Committee, President of the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, and over 20 years’ management experience in the private sector. “I have called Barrie home for more than two decades and I am passionate about the city,” said Prowse. “Barrie is becoming one of Canada’s top cities and I am happy to be part of its next phase of growth. I am excited to get to work with the exceptional team of staff to deliver on Council’s vision for our city.” His seat at the table will be declared vacant at the next meeting of council.