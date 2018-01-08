Barrie City Hall To Get Some Work Done

Barrie City Hall could get a nearly $74 million facelift. Council were shown a conceptualization study at Monday night’s meeting, showing potential renovations to City Hall including increasing the height of the building from six to eight storeys, and adding an additional 50,000 square feet to the structure. Accessibility improvements would be included in the renovations on the nearly 50-year-old structure, while increasing the size of the structure from 90,000 to 140,000 square feet. The original plan as presented to council also called for city staff to explore sharing the facility with personnel at the County of Simcoe, but the idea was nixed by a motion by Councillor Steve Trotter over concerns it wouldn’t be a cost effective use of the space and that Barrie City Hall is Barrie’s alone. If this plan gets final approval, construction could begin as early as next year and take about 18 months. Council has endorsed the plan in principal, depending greatly on future financing and approvals.