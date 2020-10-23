XCELERATE SUMMIT 2020
This four day virtual conference brings together the area’s most prominent business leaders, stellar keynote speakers, hands-on workshops and connections. Take some time to work on your business. You will not want to miss this event!
While at Xcelerate Summit, you can expect:
- To learn some quick fixes and tips to improve performance and efficiency
- To walk away with actionable ideas
- To get up to date on new technology
- To learn strategies to handle growth and retain staff
- To learn some ways to increase profitability
- To get insights into “what you don’t know”
- To meet experts, you can call on
Stay local and learn local! Send your team.
General Access Tickets for $50 inclusive:
- Pre-Conference Workshop
- Opening Keynote and Conference Access
- Xpert Classes
- Pop Up Talks
- Virtual Networking Rooms
- Social Night with
VIP tickets for $99 include:
This year we are pleased to introduce a VIP ticket which will grant you access to exclusive Xperience Classes! For only $99, this ticket will include:
- Yoga and Meditation
- Cooking Classes with Local Chefs
- Beverage Tastings from Local Entrepreneurs
- Food Tastings with Local Entrepreneurs
Every VIP attendee will be provided with an Xperience Box that will be filled with items to help enhance your Xperience Class from the comfort of your home! This box is valued at over $200+
- Hoodie
- Fleece Blanket
- Yoga Mat
- Sizzle Sauce
- Socks
- Samples from local Foodpreneurs
- and more!
36 hours / 20+ Talks – Expert & Inspiring Speakers
This virtual Summit will be unlike any other Summit we’ve held over the past 7 years! We have over 30 + expert and inspiring speakers! A highlight of some of the topics are;
Fostering resiliency within ourselves and at the workplace with Dr Robyne Hanley-Dafoe
What does the future hold for Canada? Technology and media expert Jesse Brown explains the challenging shifts ahead, and how to stay on top of them with Jesse Brown
Injecting personality into your brand, juicy word play, dive into Instagram and the most important part – your bio with Monique Bryan
Making Change will deliver a one-hour learning session on unconscious bias training and cover topics such as; When good people do bad things: why all of us have biases and how to recognize them. What do I do now? Things you can do today to help make your workplace a safer space for everyone with Michele Newton, Camille Dundas and Dr. Melissa Home
Funding and founds a food business with Sima Gandhi
1- high-impact levers that you can use to rapidly grow your eCommerce Business with Alex Brown
Conference Schedule 2020
Day 1
Georgian Angel Network Investment Meeting
Further, Faster Grand Pitch Competition, presented by the Henry Bernick Centre
Day 2
Key note | Xpert Class | Pop Up Talks | Virtual Experiences
Day 3
Keynote | Xpert Class | Pop Up Talks | Virtual Experiences
Day 4
Presidents’ Panel | Virtual Experiences | Social Night Virtually
Keynote Speakers
Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Resiliency and Workplace Wellness
Jesse Brown, Digital Media Expert, Disruptive Journalist, Futurist
Please visit our website for full details on our speakers! https://xceleratesummit.co/