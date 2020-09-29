BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS BIGGERTOGETHER 50/50 RAFFLE

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District has been an essential and active part of our community for 50 years. The traditional fundraising events we have hosted which brought people together is not possible at this time but the needs of at-risk children and youth do not stop and neither will we.

We are thrilled to announce our province-wide inaugural BBBSO BiggerTogether 50/50 Raffle! BUY TICKETS NOW

-50% of the proceeds are going to support life-changing mentoring programs for at-risk children and youth in our community

-the jackpot is already over $20,000 and growing

-we have an Early Bird draw for $500 prize

-visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District website right now at barrie.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca and get your tickets!

-don’t miss out on this great opportunity to support a great cause and win a lot of money. We are BiggerTogether

EX: A win-win for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ontario – take home a minimum $5,000 prize and a $500 Early Bird prize. Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District and enter the BiggerTogether5050.com raffle today.

Cost:

10 for $10

40 for $20

200 for $40

To purchase tickets, click HERE.