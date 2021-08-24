WATCH: Rag’n’Bone Man Covers Shania Twain Classic
A live performance for BBC Radio 2
Whether you’re a fan of Shania Twain or not, you’ve got to admit, ‘You’re Still The One’ is a classic. And the most unlikely person just did a cover of it: Rag’n’Bone Man!
He performed it on BBC Radio 2.
YouTube / Rag’n’Bone Man
Bloody love this tune. I covered 'You're Still The One' by @ShaniaTwain for @ZoeTheBall on @BBCRadio2. Full version up now 👉🏻 https://t.co/e0RIHCYznp pic.twitter.com/7pMg2Q5QUA
— Rags (@RagNBoneMan) August 18, 2021
Even Shania Twain herself gave it approval.
Gorgeous https://t.co/3iQ931EQGk
— Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) August 23, 2021