Listen Live

WATCH: Rag’n’Bone Man Covers Shania Twain Classic

A live performance for BBC Radio 2

By Uncategorized

Whether you’re a fan of Shania Twain or not, you’ve got to admit, ‘You’re Still The One’ is a classic. And the most unlikely person just did a cover of it: Rag’n’Bone Man!

He performed it on BBC Radio 2.


YouTube / Rag’n’Bone Man

Even Shania Twain herself gave it approval.

Related posts

What if BNL’s One Week Went Punk?

WATCH: Dave Grohl Joins A Fan To Perform Cover Of ‘Money For Nothing’

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles’ Classic ‘Help’

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

WATCH: The Interrupters Cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

Top 3 Rock Song Covers