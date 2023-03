A 31-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught riding on the back of a tractor-trailer.

The OPP say on December 12 they were called to the 401 near Gardiner road by a driver who caught the incident on camera.

Apparently the caller was able to get the truck to stop on the side of the highway before the cops arrived.

Check out this crazy video (the action starts at 0:34)