WATCH: Biden is NOT a Toronto Maple Leafs Fan

He got a standing ovation

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden was in Ottawa last week speaking to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons.

There were obviously some serious topics covered like national security, immigration, and a probably recession. He also took a moment to hate on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He says it’s because they beat the Flyers in January, and his wife is from Philadelphia.

