WATCH: Biden is NOT a Toronto Maple Leafs Fan

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden was in Ottawa last week speaking to Members of Parliament in the House of Commons.

There were obviously some serious topics covered like national security, immigration, and a probably recession. He also took a moment to hate on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Joe Biden just took a shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs in his speech to Parliament



“I like your (hockey) teams, except the Leafs!”



Biden says he doesn't like them cause the Leafs beat the Flyers in January #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/01nxZ3l9Qr — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 24, 2023

He says it’s because they beat the Flyers in January, and his wife is from Philadelphia.