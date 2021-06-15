Listen Live

WATCH: Arkells New Video Filmed At Devil’s Punch Bowl In Stoney Creek

The waterfall has become a popular tourist attraction.

By Host Blogs, Music, Videos

In the Arkells’ latest single ‘All Roads,’ the band sings about going home, whether it’s to a person or a place.

“As we start to find out footing on a road back to some normalcy in our lives the sentiment ‘all roads lead me back to you’ is about trying to find your way back home,” frontman Max Kerman explains. “Home could be a person, a place, or a personal truth – the goal is to keep moving, keep learning, and you’ll find your way.”

In the video, the band is seen at the popular tourist destination just outside of Hamilton, the Devil’s Punch Bowl waterfall.

Check out the cool drone shots below:


YouTube / Arkells Music

I also just so happened to be at that waterfall recently and it truly is a gem.

The song is also being used in this commercial encouraging us to get the COVID-19 vaccine.


YouTube / This Is Our Shot to be #TogetherAgain

Related posts

*TRAILER* 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Tragically Hip To Perform At JUNO Awards

The Rolling Stones Launch New Clothing And Lifestyle Collection

Pippin, The Cat Doesn’t Let His Disability Get In The Way Of Living A Full Life

WATCH: ‘What Drives Us’ Trailer – A Music Documentary Directed By Dave Grohl

NEW Arkells & K.Flay – You Can Get It

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs With Billy Idol & Joan Jett At Sunday’s Pre-Show

California Weather Reporter Gets Forecast Crashed By Young Son

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History