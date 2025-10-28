UNICEF brings the Halloween nostalgia with a modern twist on classic collection boxes

UNICEF is back this Halloween, helping children across the globe.

It was once synonymous with Trick-or-Treating to carry the signature donation box to collect cash for the charity, while also collecting candy for yourself.

Now, UNICEF is literally tapping into our nostalgia by asking us to collect cash again, but with a modern twist.

They've launched a limited-edition Halloween Box t-shirt featuring the cute box we grew up with, with a QR code for donations.

UNICEF Canada says it's a way to turn nostalgia into real-world impact.

Proceeds from the shirt support UNICEF's programs, providing safe water, nutrition, education, and safety to children in more than 190 countries and territories.

According to UNICEF Canada, "at its peak, the Halloween box raised over $3 million annually, powered by elementary schools and volunteers who collected coins, rolled them, and delivered them to banks across the country."

They add "So whether you buy the shirt or donate directly, you're helping continue Canada's Halloween giving tradition – and putting the caring back in scaring."

UNICEF Canada and Kotn, a Canadian clothing brand, teamed up for the project. Shirts cost $50 with proceeds going back to the cause.

You can get yours here

And just for fun and nostalgia, here's the cast of Degrassi in a retro UNICEF commercial.

Feature image via UNICEF Canada