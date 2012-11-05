UFC 249 is NOT HAPPENING

Sports fans we wanted this — we really did. Craving a live event beyond belief at this point and it appeared UFC honcho Dana White was ready to step up. Well he is still ready, however greater powers have stepped in, executives from Disney and ESPN and officially told Dana White to cancel UFC 249, which was set to take place at a casino in California. It’s crushing news, certainly after Dana White was so adamant on the return of the UFC.

UFC President Dana White spoke to Brett Okamoto about #UFC249 no longer taking place on April 18. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/VRP5jL3k9J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2020

So yes it appears UFC 249 is cancelled, BUT… ‘Fight Island’ seems to be a go?