2nd Annual Troubadour Festival- presented by Pratt Homes and Redwood Park Communities, is Friday September 20th & Saturday September 21st in downtown Barrie!

There’s over 35 artists performing in 6 different venues. Everything from indie rock, roots, rock n roll, and soul music! Featuring performances by Bedouin Soundclash, Cowboy Junkies, Matt Andersen, Daniel Romano, Little Scream, The Darcys, Walrus, and MORE!

Visit the free Troubadour Village with artisans, craft beer and live music- it’s free to the public at Meridian Place Square on the Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Get your tickets and festival passes at troubadourfestival.ca and at the door of each venue.