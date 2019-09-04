R.E.M. announces 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Monster’

R.E.M. have announced a deluxe 25th reissue of their 1994 album Monster. The band also shared a new remixed version of the hit “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?”

The reissue will arrive as a massive six-disc package on November 1. The album will feature a new mix from original producer Scott Litt, which promises to feature frontman Michael Stipe’s vocals more prominently.

Check out the remixed version of “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” below.

“The original 1994 version was dense in guitars and feedback with the vocals mixed within the sonic wall,” the band said in a statement, “but on this alternative version the guitars are pulled back and the vocals pushed forward to create a more open sound and showcase often-revealing lyrics.”

The reissue will also include previously unreleased demos, live performances, and a Blu-Ray of the 90s concert film Road Movie.