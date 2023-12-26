Toronto International Boat Show Getaway

The Toronto International Boat Show is celebrating 66 years running January 19th– 28th at the Enercare Centre Exhibition Place, and Rock 95 is giving you the chance to make an event out of it!

We want to hook you up with a pair of admission tickets, overnight accommodations in a downtown Toronto Hotel and a $100 dinning voucher.

All you have to do in order to qualify to win is sign up by filling out the form below. The winner will be announced on January 8th, 2024.

If you’re planning on attending North America’s largest indoor Boats Show, why not make an event out of it. The original Toronto Boat Show celebrating 66 years running January 19th-28th, for more information visit Torontoboatshow.com.