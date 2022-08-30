Tim Hortons Now Has its Own Maple Syrup and Candy

Tim Hortons has been making big business moves lately with their Justin Bieber (TimBiebs) collaboration, new flatbread pizza and now maple syrup.

The new limited-edition Tim Hortons Maple Collection will see three new additions to their menu including: 100mL bottles of maple syrup, 160-gram jars of maple butter and candy made from pure maple syrup.

The syrup itself comes from a Quebec based maple syrup producer, Brien Maple Sweets Inc.

You will only be able to only purchase the maple products in store. Unlike any of their other offerings like cereal, coffee pods and ice cream.

