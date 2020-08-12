TIM HORTONS CAMP DAY

Rock 95 is proud to support Tim Horton’s biggest fundraiser of the year… Camp Day. This year it’s Wednesday, August 12th. All proceeds from hot coffee and iced coffee sales go to the Tim Hortons® Foundation to send local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to camp! This year, they’re introducing Tims eCamp! An all-new digital camp where kids and youth can have fun while building social, emotional and developmental skills in a safe environment. There are lots of other ways to donate too! For more details visit Tims Camps dot com. Tim Horton’s Camp Day, Wednesday, August 12th! Proudly supported by ROCK 95

How youth access Tims eCamp All 6,000+ campers (from every Tim Hortons community) who were registered to take part in physical camp at one of our seven camps this summer, are eligible to participate in this new virtual experience. Our campers are typically invited to attend our multi-year Tims Camps program through youth-serving agencies like Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Children’s Aid or through their teachers, guidance counsellors or Schools. Our youth must meet low-income cut-offs as outlined by Stats Can to participate in our programs which come at absolutely no cost to them or their families.

What happens if a youth doesn’t have access to a device/data? Tims eCamp underwent an individual needs assessment with each of our campers to ensure there were no barriers in accessing the program before we launched earlier this month. We have been working with our generous donors to help fund personal tablets and/or access to wifi or data to each and every participating camper who needs it.

