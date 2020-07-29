‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets Lots of Love During 2020 Emmy Award Nominations

Schitt’s Creek, Watchmen, Succession, Ozark and and Dead To Me are leading the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations. Each picked up an outstanding series mention in their respective categories with all leading actors grabbing outstanding actor/actress nods.

Schitt’s Creek has a total of 15 nominations including one each for the four leading stars: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

The awards will be taking place September 20th with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Here’s a list of the main nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Limited Series:

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

