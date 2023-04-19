Tim Hortons Announces the Return of the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick Donuts

Tim Hortons is jumping on the nostalgia train and bringing back a few favourites from our youth. The Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick donuts.

Timmies is celebrating National Donut Day on June 2nd by bringing back these classics starting on May 31, 2023.

The Walnut Crunch will be available in restaurants across Canada and the Cherry Stick will be available in Quebec…and participating Tims restaurants across the rest of Canada.