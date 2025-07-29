Three Meteor Showers Tonight Over Simcoe County

Three-For Tuesday?

If looking up is as important a pastime for you as it is me, you’ll want to get outside tonight. We’ve got not one, not two, but three meteor showers lighting up the skies over Simcoe County, if you're somewhere where the sky will be clear.

Weather permitting, the Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, and the growing Perseids will converge for one night, with the former two peaking after midnight tonight.

Cloud Radar Forcast

Delta Aquariids – The Showstopper

The Delta Aquariids are the most active right now. They peak late tonight (July 29) into the early morning hours of July 30. Expect around 15-20 meteors per hour, with the radiant point in the southeastern sky, near the constellation Aquarius. The best time to watch is between midnight and 4 a.m., when the Moon won’t outshine the action.

Alpha Capricornids – Slow and Bright

The Alpha Capricornids aren’t as frequent, but they make up for it with slow-moving, bright fireballs. You might only see 5 or so per hour, but they’re often the most dramatic. Look low in the southern sky, and keep your eyes peeled for those long-burning streaks.

Perseids – Just Getting Started

The famous Perseids haven’t peaked yet (that’s coming August 11–13) but you’ll still catch some early risers tonight. They’ll appear to radiate from the northeast, near the constellation Perseus, just before dawn.

Local Viewing Tips for Simcoe County

Find a dark sky area away from city lights, maybe rural areas like outside Oro-Medonte, Horseshoe Valley, or along Lake Simcoe’s northern shore. Any of the great county and concession roads away from light will work too. Bring a lawn chair, take time to let your eyes adjust, and enjoy nature’s fireworks. And fingers crossed for clear skies!