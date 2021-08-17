This Looks Like A Ride: Oasis Knebworth 1996 Trailer Arrives

Oasis’ rise to stardom was something that happened so quickly it’s tough to fathom. The band, like many before them, started playing small gigs in front of tiny audiences– but within 2 years they were playing a venue that could hold 250,000 over two days. Whether you liked them or not, Oasis was huge.

And if they ever decide to reunite that WILL be huge. However it feels like if that doesn’t happen as part of a covid benefit concert– than it will never happen.