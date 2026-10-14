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The "Tramp Stamp" tattoo has been rebranded to something less offensive

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published October 14, 2026
By MJ
Tramp Stamp via E-NigmaDesign

You don’t have to be a tattoo enthusiast to know what a “Tramp Stamp” is.

The intricately placed tattoo on the lower back gained massive popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s, but its questionable name has always been polarizing.

Now, a small movement is trying to rename it from tramp stamp to something less offensive. “ A cake topper.”

For those who don’t know, "cake" is a modern term for a voluptuous booty, so the new term makes a lot of sense. It also sounds very cute.

The name change was the subject of a recent Basically Unfiltered podcast, where the hosts discussed other potential names for the back side art.

Suggestions included “booty mark,” “gyatt-too,” and “bumper sticker.”

The rebranding could be tied to a resurgence in tattoos. This placement has recently spiked in popularity among Gen Z.

Like fashion, tattoos follow a 20-year popularity cycle, and previous styles will come back.

@talkroom.pod The guess was WILD but "Cake Topper" actually makes sense...😂 #genz #slang #caketopper #podcast #millennial ♬ we fell in love in october - girl in red

Feature image: via E-NigmaDesign

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