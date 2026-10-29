The North American House Hippo Is Back!

A Lesson In Not Believing Everything You See

Stop what you're doing and check your kitchen cupboards, because one of Canada's most beloved tiny celebrities has apparently returned from wherever house hippos go during multi-year "hibernations."

The Toronto Zoo has teamed up with the CN Tower and MediaSmarts to bring the legendary North American House Hippo back into our lives,. A new youtube video features the little creature popping up all over TO, from mysterious sightings to hilarious placements. And since technology has come a long way since the original, it's the kind of thing that makes you do a double take.

Sadly, the house hippo isn't real, but the baby pygmy hippo named Maple is the closest to the real thing!.

But there's a good reason for the house hippo return. The campaign is part of Media Literacy Week, reminding us to question what we see online, especially now that AI can make fake videos look frighteningly real. Turns out our tiny, furry friend is still teaching Canadians not to believe everything they see on a screen. Some things never change!

The OG House Hippo

But for those of us who grew up watching Canadian television in the '90s, this little guy is more than a clever lesson in spotting misinformation. He's a full-blown nostalgia machine.

The original House Hippo commercial first appeared in 1999, courtesy of Concerned Children's Advertisers. Presented like a serious wildlife documentary, it introduced us to a miniature hippopotamus living in our homes, munching on peanut butter crumbs, bits of chips and raisins, and making itself comfortable in closets and other cozy hiding places.

The genius was that it all looked so REAL. Even back then! The calm narration, the everyday household setting, the tiny creature going about its business... it was practically Hinterland Who's Who, except the wildlife was living under your couch.

Then came the reveal: just because something looks real on television doesn't mean it is. A simple message, delivered by an absurdly adorable little hippo that somehow became a Canadian cultural icon.

Now, nearly three decades later, the House Hippo is back. And honestly? We'd welcome that little guy into our homes any day. Just keep him away from the peanut butter.