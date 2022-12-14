Does The Grinch Visit Your House?
This is what going too far looks like
Pranks are great. Some pranks pull at your emotions, crying, and screaming, and sometimes that works. When it doesn’t…you have this. Seems like a new Christmas trend is to be visited sometime in the month of December by a mean one, Mr. Grinch. The costume often looks great but the act of a stranger bursting through your door to not just say hello, but to steal presents from under the tree right in front of your kids could be going a little too far? Have a look at the video and see if you think a line was crossed…
@haylee_b14 Not stealing presents without a fight in this house!😅#mrgrinch#badkids #theyarefine#fyp ♬ You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft