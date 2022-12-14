Does The Grinch Visit Your House?

Pranks are great. Some pranks pull at your emotions, crying, and screaming, and sometimes that works. When it doesn’t…you have this. Seems like a new Christmas trend is to be visited sometime in the month of December by a mean one, Mr. Grinch. The costume often looks great but the act of a stranger bursting through your door to not just say hello, but to steal presents from under the tree right in front of your kids could be going a little too far? Have a look at the video and see if you think a line was crossed…