properties in Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny and Tay @ 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

On Saturday July 11, 2020, you’re invited to join in the fun at the Georgian Bay Garden Tour. For the modest ticket price of $25.00 you can visit 15 lovely and interesting gardens in our local community. Our goals are to offer you the chance to explore wonderful gardens and to present ways to help you solve common gardening issues. New this year, all of the gardens feature some plants that find their way to our kitchen tables. We encourage current and future gardeners of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience to join us and enjoy the pleasures of digging in the dirt! www.georgianbaygardentour.ca