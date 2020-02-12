Westmount Congregation, and the Westmount Quilting Group, are pleased to present our 2020 Quilt Sale on Saturday, June 6 at Westmount Congregation, 23 Westmount Dr. S. in Orillia from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission and parking are FREE.

Not your normal Quilt Sale. Oh, we’ll have quilts for sale – LOTS of quilts, but so much more. Barn quilts (several sizes of smaller version), over 100 cushions to choose from, great selection of wall hangings, mug rugs, place mats, table runners.

Special Christmas in June displays. Christmas tree decorations -many of them pieced, or sewing/quilting related. Placemats, quilts, table runners with a Christmas theme.Who says you can`t start planning for Christmas in the summer?

Quilts for dolls, quilts that will fit wheel chairs, fidget blankets, a dog quilt, I Spy play mats, reverse decoupage plates.

Lots of great little sewing and quilting related items for the special seamstress or quilter in your life.

Want to save the environment? Check out our reusable vegetable bags, grocery shopping bags, water balloons, and take with you cutlery.

This sale features work from One Step Ahead Creations (Jean Stephens), Quilts by Miss Gayle (Gayle Larmond),Reflections from the Artist`s Garden (Ellen Downe), Somethings by Ceone (Ceone Leistner), Comfort & Joy Whimsies (Cathy Wilkinson), Marguerite Graham, Delinda`s Delights (Linda Jordan), Artz For You (Karrieanne Mahoney), Alanna Woodrow and our own Westmount Quilters.

* Only cash & cheques accepted for purchases.

Check out our facebook page located under Westmount Quilting Events, and our facebook event at Orillia Quilt Sale 2020.