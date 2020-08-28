Friday, August 28th, The Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia presents the 42nd Annual Lobsterfest!

This year Rotary is practicing social responsibility with Lobster-to-go! Sit back in the comfort of your home or yard and enjoy a scrumptious meal with your friends, family, staff or clients!

Liberty North will be completing the menu with roast beef au jus, mom’s potato salad, corn on the cob and butter, buns and more!

Tickets are on sale now at a reduced price, get yours before they’re gone at Huroniarotary.org/lobsterfest

Proceeds this year will support local Rotary projects.

The 42nd Annual Lobsterfest – from Barrie’s Rock Station – Rock 95.