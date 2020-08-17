Watch: Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock’s sister in new trailer for ‘Enola Holmes’

A new teaser trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming film Enola Holmes is here, and it sees Millie Bobby Brown playing Sherlock’s sister.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries which give the famous detective a sister. Brown plays the younger, but just as talented sibling of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock and Sam Claflin’s Mycroft, and Helena Bonham Carter plays the family matriarch, Eudoria Holmes.

Watch the trailer in full below.

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

Netflix also gave a “clue” to the release date of the film, as they tweeted “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” which can be unscrambled to reveal, “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.”