Listen Live

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown plays Sherlock’s sister in new trailer for ‘Enola Holmes’

'Enola Holmes' is set for release September 23rd

By Entertainment

A new teaser trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming film Enola Holmes is here, and it sees Millie Bobby Brown playing Sherlock’s sister.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries which give the famous detective a sister. Brown plays the younger, but just as talented sibling of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock and Sam Claflin’s Mycroft, and Helena Bonham Carter plays the family matriarch, Eudoria Holmes.

Watch the trailer in full below.

 

Netflix also gave a “clue” to the release date of the film, as they tweeted “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” which can be unscrambled to reveal, “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird.”

Related posts

Listen: Weezer share ‘Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)’ for ‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’ soundtrack

Listen: Rolling Stones share War on Drugs’ remix of ‘Scarlet’

Listen: Nickleback replace fiddle with electric guitar in their cover of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”

David Blaine To Livestream Himself flying Through the air Holding Balloons

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ is Being Rebooted as a Drama

New Metallica Concert Coming To Drive-Ins Across Canada

WATCH: Saved by the Bell Reboot Trailer

Bryan Adams Set To Play Socially Distant Concert To 12,000 People

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ is being released four days early