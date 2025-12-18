Team Canada Goal Song Revealed

The World Juniors are set to kick off on Boxing Day as they always do, but this time the tournament will be on our continent. Minneapolis in Minnesota is the host city this time around, and both Canada and USA will have competitive teams. With the final rosters getting set and lines being adjusted, some exhibition games are being played and on Wednesday night in Kitchener, Team Canada played Team Sweden. We had to wait til the second period to find out what song we will hear on repetition this holiday season for every goal Canada Scores. A million to pick from and impossible to go wrong, have a listen.

Courage by The Tragically Hip.

Perfect.

Canada starts things off on Boxing Day at 7:30 vs Czechia, with the round robin round, followed by Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. If they see Team USA this year, it will be in a knockout game.

Representing our Barrie Colts are forward Cole Beaudoin and defensemen Keyshawn Aitcheson.