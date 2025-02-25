Do You Know about This Trick To Help Melt Snow?

At this point in February it's okay to blame the groundhog. Our snow banks are taller than we are, each time it snows you question where you'll put it, and the snow accumulation on our roofs is an expense we didn't plan on this year.

We had our first taste of a thaw yesterday, whether you noticed the huge snowbanks shrinking in size or not, the end of your driveway likely had tons of water pooled. As the spring days approach and the snow really starts to melt, hopefully not all at once as basements all over will be at risk for a flood.

Some tips we have seen online are clearing the sewer drains out, and if possible moving snow away from your foundation/house. This video brings in another strategy. Poking holes in the snow banks to speed up the melt? Have you seen this before?