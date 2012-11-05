Smart & Safe Move By Lollapalooza To Not Officially Cancel The Festival, Rather Move Online

It’s not surprise every single event has been cancelled or ‘postponed.’ Live music has really taken a hit and yes skype video’s from bands performing at home were good at the beginning but we’re through that now. Every major music festival this summer has been cancelled, and this week Lollapalooza announced they won’t be holding their annual OUTDOOR festival for thousands but rather move online with a TBD line-up. Something I am very happy their are doing is including past sets from 90s, so when the August long weekend comes, wherever you are you will be able to stream music, some live and some pre recorded but it will still be a weekend full of tunes.