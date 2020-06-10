Distillery Accidentally Fills Bottles of Gin With Hand Sanitizer

When Covid-19 reared it’s ugly head, people immediately started stockpiling sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer. To the point where you couldn’t find either anywhere.

Many breweries and distilleries around the world stepped up and started producing hand sanitizer instead of their usual alcohol to help out. One particular brewery in Australia made the inevitable mistake of accidentally filling bottles labelled as gin with their hand sanitizer. Apollo Bay Distillery was forced to issue a recall for nine bottles of “gin”.

Glycerol and Hydrogen Peroxide aren’t exactly things you want to be ingesting. This was bound to happen somewhere…good thing they caught the mistake quickly.

(cover photo via Apollo Bay Distillery Facebook)