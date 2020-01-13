Sea Turtle Swims Again Thanks to Prosthetic Flipper

Goody, the endangered sea turtle in Thailand, is swimming again, thanks to Thai environment authorities and researchers for developing prostheses for turtles. Last year, she lost her flipper when she was entangled in a fishing net, where she was left immobile and stressed out. Unfortunately, it’s common for sea turtles to get injuries or be killed from human activities such as getting caught in fishing nets or ingesting plastics. Now, Goody has a prosthetic flipper.

