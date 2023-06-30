Rock 95 is giving you the chance to scratch & win your way to see Nickelback live, Friday August 11th at the Boots & Hearts music festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

All you have to do is start scratching!

If you unlock a ballot, you’ll be entered to win 1 of 4 pairs of tickets to see Nickelback, Hardy, Big Wreck and JJ WILD on Friday, August 11th. PLUS we’ll even throw in free parking OR shuttle transportation, and a special meet and greet with JJ Wilde!

RELATED: Our Rock Rewind goes through the full history of Canada’s rock band – Nickelback …

You can scratch as many times as you’d like, but can only fill out one ballot. All duplicate ballots will become null and void.

We will select 1 winner every week from all who qualified. Prizes will be distributed on July 10th 17th, 24th, and 31st.

So what are you waiting for? Start scratching NOW!

Please ensure that your browser has java script enabled and that it is a current browser.