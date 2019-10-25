Salsa Social Halloween Party.

https://www.facebook.com/events/505111683675464/

Friday October 25 Halloween Salsa! As every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month nears please join us for a fun night of social dancing to the Latin rhythms of salsa bachata merengue cumbia and reggaeton. Upper Ballroom Army Navy Air Force Club at 52 Morrow Rd in Barrie.

Door opens at 7:30 pm. Beginner Salsa/Bachata Lesson at 8 pm followed by social dancing until late. Everyone socializes so lets all learn new cool moves in an entertaining and creative way.

Great atmosphere for singles and couples over 19.

Playing classic and new latin music

Beginners to advance dancers.

Friendly inclusive atmosphere – if you new to this come and see us at the DJ booth – Cassie or Evita . We will be happy to help you make new friends 🙂

Cash Bar/Snacks

Free parking

$7 cover donation to ANAF at door.