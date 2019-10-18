Stream: The Cure release ’40 Live Cureation 25 + Anniversary’

The Cure are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Three Imaginary Boys with the release of 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary.

The collection features tracks from their 2018 performances at the Meltdown Festival and London’s Hyde Park. The first half of the album showcases one song from each of their 13 albums in chronological order, finishing off with the previously unreleased track “It Can Never Be the Same.” The second half of the record sees The Cure opening with “Step Into the Light,” and then moving backward through their repertoire, ending with “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Stream 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary below.