Listen Live

Stream: The Cure release ’40 Live Cureation 25 + Anniversary’

THE ALBUM FEATURES TRACKS SPANNING THEIR ENTIRE CAREER

By Entertainment

The Cure are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Three Imaginary Boys with the release of 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary.

The collection features tracks from their 2018 performances at the Meltdown Festival and London’s Hyde Park. The first half of the album showcases one song from each of their 13 albums in chronological order, finishing off with the previously unreleased track “It Can Never Be the Same.” The second half of the record sees The Cure opening with “Step Into the Light,” and then moving backward through their repertoire, ending with “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Stream 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary below.

Related posts

According to Science, Bella Hadid is the Most Beautiful Woman

Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of ‘The Matrix 4’

Listen: Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins releases ‘Crossed The Line (feat. Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)’, announces forthcoming album ‘Get The Money’

Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin joins Beck for a performance of ‘Loser’

Watch: Metallica’s Lars Ulrich performs ‘The Wolf’ with Mumford & Sons at Austin City Limits

Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and more among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

WATCH: Aaron Paul Recaps All of ‘Breaking Bad’ in Two Minutes

Watch: The Cure performs ‘Just Like Heaven’ in new concert documentary ‘Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London’

Will Smith is developing a new spin-off of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’