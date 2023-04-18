Ahead of Home Opener, Rovers FC Invite McCully To Practice

Are you excited for the return of Simcoe County Rovers FC & professional soccer to the Barrie area? The home opener is this Saturday, April 22nd at J.C. Massie Field at Georgian College!

When was the last time YOU played soccer? McCully never really has, so it was…a challenge to have him gear up & hit the pitch with the team to do some skills “training”. (You may have seen the results on our socials, but it’s also pictured below, **viewer discretion is advised**)

ROCK 95 TRAINS WITH ROVERS FC

Come for him being outfitted in a women’s large jersey, stay for the pathetic attempt at hitting the crossbar, as McCully struggles to keep up!

Some of the drills you’ll see include:

Keep Away/Monkey-in-the-Middle

Keep Up/Hackey Sack Style

Penalty Kicks AND Penalty Kick Goalkeeping

Crossbar Accuracy aka “Red Ass”

Laugh at McCully and then check out the pros themselves this season, get tickets & details here!