Most bands are lucky to last ten years. The Rolling Stones have lasted more than 60, through a drug bust, deaths, feuds and a string of lineup changes, and they're still making records. The Rolling Stones members started out as a London blues band named after a Muddy Waters song, became the bad boys of the British Invasion and released their 25th studio album in 2026.

Here's the full story: who's been in the band, how it came together, every lineup change, the albums that matter and where the Stones are now.

RELATED: If you're here for the music, check out our ranking of the band's best songs...

Jump to: Members | Origin Story | Lineup Changes | The Toronto Connection | Key Albums | Live Albums | Where They Are Now | Discography | Honours

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Rolling Stones Members at a Glance

Few bands this old have had so few official members. Here's the full roster.

Current Members

Mick Jagger , lead vocals and harmonica (since 1962)

, lead vocals and harmonica (since 1962) Keith Richards , guitar and vocals (since 1962)

, guitar and vocals (since 1962) Ronnie Wood, guitar (since 1975)

Former Members

Brian Jones , guitar and many other instruments (1962 to 1969)

, guitar and many other instruments (1962 to 1969) Ian Stewart , piano (1962 to 1963)

, piano (1962 to 1963) Bill Wyman , bass (1962 to 1993)

, bass (1962 to 1993) Charlie Watts , drums (1963 to 2021)

, drums (1963 to 2021) Mick Taylor, guitar (1969 to 1974)

Early Members (1962 to 1963)

A handful of players came and went before the lineup settled: Dick Taylor on bass and guitar, drummers Tony Chapman and Carlo Little, Mick Avory on drums at rehearsals and Colin Golding and Ricky Fenson filling in on bass for a few gigs.

The Touring Band

These players are on stage and on record with the Stones, but they aren't official members.

Steve Jordan , drums (since 2021)

, drums (since 2021) Darryl Jones , bass (since 1994)

, bass (since 1994) Chuck Leavell , keyboards (since 1982)

, keyboards (since 1982) Bernard Fowler , backing vocals (since 1989)

, backing vocals (since 1989) Tim Ries , saxophone and keyboards (since 1999)

, saxophone and keyboards (since 1999) Chanel Haynes, backing vocals (since 2022)

Notable Past Touring Musicians

Bobby Keys , saxophone (on and off from 1970 until his death in 2014)

, saxophone (on and off from 1970 until his death in 2014) Nicky Hopkins , piano (1971 to 1973)

, piano (1971 to 1973) Billy Preston , keyboards and vocals (1973 to 1977)

, keyboards and vocals (1973 to 1977) Lisa Fischer, backing vocals (1989 to 1990, then 1994 to 2015)

The Origin Story: Dartford to the Marquee

The story starts on a train platform. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards ran into each other at Dartford railway station on October 17, 1961, and within a year they were playing in a band Brian Jones was putting together.

Jones was the clear leader in those days, and he picked the name. While on the phone with the music paper Jazz News, he spotted a Muddy Waters record on the floor with a track called "Rollin' Stone." The first gig, at London's Marquee Club on July 12, 1962, was billed as "the Rollin' Stones." That night the band was Jagger, Richards, Jones, pianist Ian Stewart and Dick Taylor on bass.

Bill Wyman auditioned at a pub in Chelsea on December 7, 1962 and took over from Taylor. Charlie Watts played his first show with the band at the Ealing Jazz Club on January 12, 1963 and became the permanent drummer on February 2. The classic early lineup was in place.

Then came Andrew Loog Oldham, who became the band's manager in May 1963 and made two moves that shaped everything. First, he took Stewart out of the official lineup because, in Oldham's words, he "doesn't look the part." Stewart stayed anyway as road manager and keyboardist until his death in 1985. Second, Oldham pushed Jagger and Richards to write their own songs.

The first single, a cover of Chuck Berry's "Come On," came out on June 7, 1963 and reached No. 21 in the UK. By January 1964 the band had its first UK No. 1 with a self-titled EP. The songwriting push paid off a year later, when "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" became the Stones' first No. 1 in the United States. Jagger later said it changed them from "just another band into a huge, monster band."

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Rolling Stones Lineup Changes

For a band that's been around since 1962, the Stones have changed their lineup only a handful of times. Each change marked the start of a new era.

1969: Brian Jones Out, Mick Taylor In

By the late 1960s, Jones was slipping away from the band he'd started. In June 1969, the Stones fired him over his drug use. Less than a month later, on July 3, he drowned at his home, Cotchford Farm in East Sussex.

Two days after that, the band played a free concert in London's Hyde Park for about 250,000 people. The show opened with a tribute to Jones. It was also the first gig for his replacement, guitarist Mick Taylor.

1974: Mick Taylor Quits

Taylor's five years covered Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St., but he never felt at home. He quit at the end of 1974, saying he'd felt like a "junior citizen" in a band of jaded veterans. He also pointed to members living in different countries, legal problems that limited touring, drug use that slowed the work and a lack of credit for his contributions.

1975: Ronnie Wood Joins

Taylor's replacement came from Faces. Ronnie Wood joined as second guitarist for the 1975 Tour of the Americas, a move that helped break up his old band. He became an official member in 1976 and has been there ever since.

1993: Bill Wyman Leaves

By the late 1980s, Jagger and Richards weren't getting along. They set aside their animosity to make Steel Wheels (1989), and the tour that followed turned out to be Wyman's last. His exit became official in January 1993. He was never formally replaced, but Darryl Jones has played bass with the band since 1994.

2021: Charlie Watts Dies

In August 2021, Charlie Watts died. He'd been the band's drummer for almost 60 years and played on every one of its releases. Steve Jordan finished that year's tour in his place and has held the job ever since. The band has carried on as a trio at its core: Jagger, Richards and Wood.

The Toronto Connection: The Cockroaches at the El Mocambo

Canadian fans got an up-close look at the Wood lineup almost right away. In February 1977, police raided Keith Richards' Toronto hotel room and charged him with drug trafficking. Weeks later, on March 4 and 5, the band played two secret shows at the El Mocambo, a Toronto club that held just 300 people.

Fans had won tickets through a CHUM FM contest to see April Wine, with an unknown opening act called the Cockroaches. The Cockroaches were the Rolling Stones. April Wine recorded its own live album from those nights. The Stones' sets finally came out in 2022 as Live at the El Mocambo.

The band hasn't forgotten. In 2026, it slipped the new song "Rough and Twisted" onto vinyl for Record Store Day under the Cockroaches name.

Key Albums

The Stones have released 25 studio albums. These are the ones that tell the story.

Aftermath (1966)

Home to "Paint It Black," which went to No. 1 in both the UK and the U.S., along with "Under My Thumb" and "Lady Jane."

RELATED: How Brian Jones gave “Paint It Black” its signature sound…

Beggars Banquet (1968)

"Sympathy for the Devil" and "Street Fighting Man" both come from this one. Earlier that year, in May 1968, the band released "Jumpin' Jack Flash" as a single.

Let It Bleed (1969)

"Gimme Shelter," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Midnight Rambler" and "Love in Vain" all come from this album. It landed as the decade ended on a dark note. Right after the band's 1969 U.S. tour, at the Altamont Free Concert about 50 miles east of San Francisco, a fan named Meredith Hunter was killed while the Hells Angels provided security. The documentary Gimme Shelter captured it.

Sticky Fingers (1971)

The band launched its own label, Rolling Stones Records, in 1970. Sticky Fingers was the first album to carry the tongue-and-lips logo, and it gave fans "Brown Sugar," "Wild Horses" and "Dead Flowers."

Exile on Main St. (1972)

Released in May 1972, this one brought "Tumbling Dice" and "Happy."

Some Girls (1978) and Tattoo You (1981)

With Wood settled in, the hits kept coming. Some Girls brought "Miss You," "Beast of Burden" and "Shattered." Tattoo You opened with "Start Me Up" and also carried "Waiting on a Friend."

Steel Wheels (1989)

The reunion record. After years of tension, Jagger and Richards made peace for Steel Wheels, which brought "Mixed Emotions" and "Rock and a Hard Place." It was the last studio album with Wyman as an official member.

Blue & Lonesome (2016)

After an 11-year gap, the Stones went back to their roots. They recorded this album of blues covers in three days in December 2015, and it was their first album made up entirely of covers. It debuted at No. 1 in the UK and won the Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2018.

Hackney Diamonds (2023)

The first album of new songs since 2005 and the first since Watts died. Produced by Andrew Watt and released on October 20, 2023, it became the band's 14th No. 1 album in the UK. It won the Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2025.

Foreign Tongues (2026)

The band's 25th studio album came out on July 10, 2026. Guests include Paul McCartney, Robert Smith and Steve Winwood, and it features the last recordings Charlie Watts made with the band. The lead single was "In the Stars."

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Live Albums

The Stones have released close to 40 live albums, many of them archive sets from old tours. These are the essentials.

Got Live If You Want It! (1966) , a U.S.-only release.

, a U.S.-only release. Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! (1970) , recorded in New York and Baltimore in November 1969, with Mick Taylor still new in the band. It opens with the Stones being introduced at Madison Square Garden as the greatest rock and roll band in the world, and it went to No. 1 in the UK.

, recorded in New York and Baltimore in November 1969, with Mick Taylor still new in the band. It opens with the Stones being introduced at Madison Square Garden as the greatest rock and roll band in the world, and it went to No. 1 in the UK. Love You Live (1977) , a two-disc set that includes songs from the El Mocambo shows in Toronto.

, a two-disc set that includes songs from the El Mocambo shows in Toronto. Still Life (1982) , recorded on the band's 1981 American tour.

, recorded on the band's 1981 American tour. Flashpoint (1991)

Stripped (1995) , a mix of six live tracks and eight studio recordings, with some songs reworked acoustically.

, a mix of six live tracks and eight studio recordings, with some songs reworked acoustically. Live Licks (2004) , a set of the band's most popular songs, including "Gimme Shelter" and "Start Me Up."

, a set of the band's most popular songs, including "Gimme Shelter" and "Start Me Up." Shine a Light (2008) , the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese's concert film, with guests Jack White, Christina Aguilera and Buddy Guy. It reached No. 2 in the UK.

, the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese's concert film, with guests Jack White, Christina Aguilera and Buddy Guy. It reached No. 2 in the UK. Live at the El Mocambo (2022) , the full Toronto show from March 5, 1977.

, the full Toronto show from March 5, 1977. Licked Live in NYC (2022), recorded at Madison Square Garden in January 2003 on the band's 40th-anniversary tour.

Where the Rolling Stones Are Now

Today the core of the band is Jagger, Richards and Wood, with Jordan on drums and Darryl Jones on bass. Their last tour was in 2024, behind Hackney Diamonds.

Fans hoping to hear Foreign Tongues live will have to wait. In May 2026, Richards said the band wouldn't tour that year and left the door open with "We can talk next year." Jagger, for his part, has said he'd love to tour the album.

The Full Rolling Stones Discography

Here are all 25 studio albums, listed by their UK releases. Along the way, the band has sold an estimated 250 million albums.

The Rolling Stones (1964)

The Rolling Stones No. 2 (1965)

Out of Our Heads (1965)

Aftermath (1966)

Between the Buttons (1967)

Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

Beggars Banquet (1968)

Let It Bleed (1969)

Sticky Fingers (1971)

Exile on Main St. (1972)

Goats Head Soup (1973)

It's Only Rock 'n Roll (1974)

Black and Blue (1976)

Some Girls (1978)

Emotional Rescue (1980)

Tattoo You (1981)

Undercover (1983)

Dirty Work (1986)

Steel Wheels (1989)

Voodoo Lounge (1994)

Bridges to Babylon (1997)

A Bigger Bang (2005)

Blue & Lonesome (2016)

Hackney Diamonds (2023)

Foreign Tongues (2026)

The Honours

The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, three years after receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Most of their Grammy wins came late in their career. In 1995, Voodoo Lounge won the very first Grammy for Best Rock Album and "Love Is Strong" won Best Music Video. Blue & Lonesome won in 2018, and Hackney Diamonds added a second Best Rock Album in 2025.

On December 12, 2003, Jagger was knighted at Buckingham Palace for services to music. Not everyone was impressed. The honour caused a rift with Richards.

Why the Rolling Stones Still Matter

The Stones outlasted the British Invasion, punk, disco and grunge. They lost a founder, a bassist and a drummer who'd been there for almost 60 years, and they're still winning Grammys. Through every lineup change, the sound has stayed the same: blues-based rock 'n' roll built on Richards' riffs and Jagger's swagger.

Your Turn

Which Stones era is yours: the Brian Jones years, the Mick Taylor run or the Ronnie Wood decades? Once you've picked, see how we ranked some of the band's biggest songs and tell us where we got it wrong.

Want more of the Stones and the best classic rock all day long? Start me up: listen live to Rock 95.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the original members of the Rolling Stones? At the first show in July 1962, the band was Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart and Dick Taylor. The first stable lineup, set by early 1963, was Jagger, Richards, Jones, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts. Who are the current members of the Rolling Stones? Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. Drummer Steve Jordan and bassist Darryl Jones play with them but aren't official members. How many original Rolling Stones are still alive? Three of the first stable five. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman are still with us. Brian Jones died in 1969 and Charlie Watts died in 2021.

Who replaced Charlie Watts in the Rolling Stones? Steve Jordan took over on drums in 2021 and has played with the band ever since. He hasn't been made an official member.