Some Canadian bands fit neatly into a genre. Big Sugar never did, and that’s exactly why people still talk about them.

Fronted by guitarist Gordie Johnson, the band took thick blues-rock riffs, added a Jamaican reggae groove and wrapped it all in a Detroit-sized attitude. The result was “Diggin’ a Hole,” “If I Had My Way,” “The Scene” and a catalogue that sold to millions of ears on Canadian rock radio.

Decades later, the band is still going. A famous rock star has been singing their praises, a classic album has been getting new life, and fans are packing theatres again.

This Rock Rewind covers it all: who’s in the band, where they started, how the lineup changed and which albums define them.

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Meet the Band

Here is the current lineup of Big Sugar:

Gordie Johnson: lead vocals, guitar (founder, main songwriter and producer)

lead vocals, guitar (founder, main songwriter and producer) Anders Drerup: bass

bass Root Valach: drums

RELATED: Want to hear more from Big Sugar's frontman? Gordie Johnson takes us inside his home studio ...

Today, Big Sugar performs as a power trio. Johnson’s wife, Alex Johnson, who has managed the band since the ’90s, has also joined the group on percussion, keyboards and backing vocals at times.

Over the years, dozens of musicians have passed through the band. A few of the most important:

Garry Lowe: bass (1994 to 2018), the reggae heartbeat of the band

bass (1994 to 2018), the reggae heartbeat of the band Kelly Hoppe: harmonica, keyboards, saxophone (1994 to 2017)

harmonica, keyboards, saxophone (1994 to 2017) Terry Wilkins and Al Cross: original bassist and drummer

original bassist and drummer Tony “Raffa” White: longtime studio drummer

longtime studio drummer Paul Brennan: drums on Hemi-Vision

drums on Hemi-Vision Lloyd “Mojah” Benn: rhythm guitar

rhythm guitar Rey Arteaga: congas

congas DJ Friendlyness: keyboards and rapping

Big Sugar at a Glance

Origin: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Formed: Late 1980s

Late 1980s Sound: Blues-rock, reggae, funk and Latin grooves

Blues-rock, reggae, funk and Latin grooves Best-known songs: “Diggin’ a Hole,” “If I Had My Way,” “The Scene,” “Turn the Lights On,” “Roads Ahead”

“Diggin’ a Hole,” “If I Had My Way,” “The Scene,” “Turn the Lights On,” “Roads Ahead” Big albums: Five Hundred Pounds, Hemi-Vision, Heated

Five Hundred Pounds, Hemi-Vision, Heated Juno nominations: Five

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The Origin Story: A Back-Up Band Turned Headliner

Big Sugar began in Toronto in the late 1980s. Gordie Johnson, born in Winnipeg, had been a bass player before switching to lead guitar, a move that came while playing in a Windsor, Ontario band with his longtime friend Kelly Hoppe.

In Toronto, Johnson teamed up with bassist Terry Wilkins and drummer Al Cross. The trio worked for years as the backing band for singer Molly Johnson’s jazz performances, and they jammed on the side with members of the Bourbon Tabernacle Choir.

When Molly Johnson moved back to rock with her band Infidels, she helped her former bandmates land a record deal. That led to their self-titled debut album, released in 1991 on Hypnotic Records.

Big Sugar’s early sound leaned heavily on blues and jazz, but it was a band with big ambitions and a growing live reputation.

Lineup Changes: A Revolving Cast With One Constant

Big Sugar has always been Gordie Johnson’s band, but the people around him have shaped its sound in major ways.

1993: Bassist Terry Wilkins left the band.

1994: Bassist Garry Lowe joined in July, and Kelly Hoppe became a full-time member in September. Lowe, who moved to Toronto from Kingston, Jamaica in the 1970s, had been a founding member of the reggae band Culture Shock. Johnson has said his bass sound was the missing piece. It anchored the band’s blues-rock with a reggae groove that became their signature.

1995 to 1997: Drummers came and went. Stich Wynston replaced Al Cross, and Walter “Crash” Morgan took over next. In a heartbreaking moment during a show in Iowa, Morgan suffered a heart attack and died on stage. Barenaked Ladies drummer Tyler Stewart flew in to help the band finish the tour. Lowe’s longtime musical partner, Tony “Raffa” White, then became Johnson’s favourite studio drummer. Former Odds member Paul Brennan joined for Hemi-Vision, then left in May 1997, and Al Cross returned.

1999: Rhythm guitarist Lloyd “Mojah” Benn joined as the band added more reggae and groove to the mix.

2003: After a farewell national tour, the band went on hiatus.

2010: Big Sugar reunited, and DJ Friendlyness later joined on keyboards and rapping.

2015 to 2017: Alex Johnson joined the band. In 2017, Hoppe retired from touring and DJ Friendlyness left. Austin-based conga master Rey Arteaga stepped in, giving the band a more percussion-heavy sound.

2018: Bassist Garry Lowe died of cancer. Big Ben Richardson returned on bass and Chris Colepaugh joined on drums.

2022: After the pandemic, Johnson reshaped the band as a power trio. Lowe’s son, Ben, joined on bass for a time, and drummer Root Valach came aboard. Anders Drerup took over on bass soon after.

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Key Albums

Five Hundred Pounds (1993)

This is the album that built their reputation. It was made without much publicity or radio play, but it sold around 10,000 copies in Canada on the strength of their live shows alone. It later went Gold. It also earned the band a Juno nomination for Best New Group in 1995.

The record features “Ride Like Hell,” a song that would find an unlikely new champion decades later (more on that below).

Hemi-Vision (1996)

This is the one that made Big Sugar a household name in Canada. Released on September 29, 1996 on A&M Records, Hemi-Vision was recorded in about six weeks at Presence Studios and Phase One Studios in Toronto. Johnson has said it was the first album the band made with an adequate budget, around $65,000.

It included “Diggin’ a Hole,” co-written with actor and TV host Dan Gallagher and musician Andy Curran. The song reached number nine on the RPM chart and ended up as one of the most-played Canadian songs on rock radio for the next two decades. Other singles included “If I Had My Way,” “Gone for Good” and “Open Up Baby.” There was even a French-language version of the latter for Quebec radio, called “Ouvres-Toi Bébé.”

The album went Platinum, reached number five on the Canadian album chart and earned a 1997 Juno nomination for Rock Album of the Year.

Heated (1998)

Heated took Big Sugar even higher. It was released on September 1, 1998 and reached number three in Canada. It went Platinum, selling more than 100,000 copies.

The album produced “The Scene,” “Better Get Used to It,” “Turn the Lights On” and a cover of “Girl Watcher.” It also included a cover of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “Let It Ride.” The band recorded a French version of each single, and those songs were collected on the 1999 EP Chauffé à bloc, a big reason the band caught on in Quebec.

“The Scene” earned the band a Juno nomination for Best Video.

Brothers and Sisters, Are You Ready? (2001)

The band’s fifth studio album went Gold and earned a Juno nomination for Best Rock Album in 2002. It also gave rock radio “Nicotina (She’s All That).”

It closes with a blistering version of “O Canada” that became the band’s signature take on the anthem. In 2017, it was included on the Universal Music box set Canada 150: A Celebration of Music. A track-for-track French version of the album was released the same year.

Revolution Per Minute (2011)

The reunion album arrived in June 2011, a year after the band got back together. It showed off Johnson’s evolving approach to production, and it included the radio hit “Roads Ahead.”

Yard Style, Calling All the Youth and Eternity Now (2014 to 2020)

Yard Style (2014) reworked nine Big Sugar songs in an unplugged style, recorded live off the floor with musicians sitting in a circle, and added four new songs. Calling All the Youth followed in 2015. In 2020, Eternity Now became the band’s first new studio album in five years. It was recorded and mixed at the Johnsons’ studio, The Sound Shack, and features Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson on the title track.

The Farewell, the Austin Years and the Reunion

After the 2003 compilation Hit & Run, Big Sugar went on a farewell national tour, and Gordie Johnson moved to Austin, Texas.

There, he co-founded the band Grady with drummer Chris Layton, formerly of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble, and bassist Big Ben Richardson. Johnson also formed the duo Sit Down, Servant!!, and he built a name as a producer. He has produced or worked with acts including Govt Mule, Joel Plaskett, The Trews and Default, and he has earned Grammy Awards as a producer for Taj Mahal and Warren Haynes.

Big Sugar reunited on April 23, 2010 at the Telus World Ski & Snowboard Festival in Whistler, B.C., and the band has been active ever since.

Remembering Garry Lowe

On July 7, 2018, bassist Garry Lowe died of cancer. He had played on eight Big Sugar albums, and many fans and bandmates considered him the heart of the band’s sound.

That December 28, on what would have been his birthday, Big Sugar held a tribute concert in Toronto. Members of bands including Barenaked Ladies, Sloan, Broken Social Scene, Danko Jones and Wide Mouth Mason joined in, along with other Canadian musicians. Universal also released a Big Sugar ICON compilation in his memory that year.

Jack White and the Five Hundred Pounds Revival

One of the most surprising chapters in Big Sugar’s story came in 2024. Jack White, the White Stripes frontman and owner of Third Man Records, has been a fan since seeing the band in Detroit when he was in high school. He called Five Hundred Pounds the best blues-based record ever to come out of Canada.

Third Man released a deluxe vinyl edition of the album in early 2024, and it sold out before the official release date. Multiple pressings were needed to keep up with demand.

White also started playing “Ride Like Hell” live at his own concerts, and it ended up on his 2025 live album Break It All Down. The revival led to the “500 Pounds Theatre Tour,” a two-set show where Big Sugar played the full album, then followed it with hits and favourites. That tour included a show with White at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver in May 2025.

Big Sugar Today

The band has kept the anniversary momentum going. A tour celebrating 25 years of Heated ran through 2023, followed by the “500 Pounds” tour and then a “Hemi-Vision” tour built around the full album played live, front to back. Johnson has said a new album is on the way. [UPDATE BEFORE PUBLISHING: confirm the status of the new album.]

Johnson’s power trio with Anders Drerup and Root Valach has been drawing fans old and new. The band even used a jam on stage with Warren Haynes and Govt Mule as the spark for the Hemi-Vision shows.

Why Big Sugar Still Matters

Big Sugar proved that Canadian rock could be heavy, soulful and rooted in more than one tradition at once. At a time when grunge ruled the airwaves, they showed up in sharp suits with a sound that mixed Detroit blues, Kingston reggae and Toronto swagger.

Between 1996 and 2016, they ranked among the top 25 best-selling Canadian bands in the country. Their songs are still staples on rock radio, and their live show continues to earn new fans.

Did we miss anything? Let us know!

Big Sugar FAQ

Who is the lead singer of Big Sugar? Gordie Johnson is the founder, lead singer, lead guitarist and main songwriter.

Where is Big Sugar from? Big Sugar formed in Toronto, Ontario.

What is Big Sugar’s biggest song? “Diggin’ a Hole” is among their best-known songs. It reached number nine on the RPM chart and became one of the most-played Canadian songs on rock radio for decades.

Is Big Sugar still together? Yes. The band has been active since reuniting in 2010 and continues to tour and release music.

