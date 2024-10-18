Listen Live

Sign Up For Our Rock Wire To Win Your Way In To The Bash

Lifestyle
Published October 18, 2024
By Marie Gagne
Rock Wire Newsletter Sign Up

The 2024 Birthday Bash features an incredible lineup, headlined by The Glorious Sons, J.D. Fortune of INXS, and Ash Malloy. Everyone attending will be automatically entered to win jaw-dropping prizes — including a grand prize of $20,000!

But that’s not all. You could also take home:

  • A home theatre system
  • Golf memberships
  • Groceries for a year
  • Gas for a year
  • An autographed guitar
  • Dream vacations
  • And much more!

It's a night you won't forget!

Ready to join the party? Just fill out the form below to sign up for the weekly Rock Wire newsletter! You'll be instantly entered to win a pair of Bash passes, plus you'll gain access to exclusive contests for Rock Wire subscribers.

Good luck, and we hope to see you at the Bash! 🎉

Winners will be contacted by Friday, November 1st, 2024.

Bash Details

Friday, November 8, 2024
Paul Sadlon Stage at the Sadlon Arena
birthdaybash.rock95.com

What do you think of this article?
+1
5
+1
4
+1
6
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close