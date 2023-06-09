Rock 95’s Tattoo Take Two

Brought to you by:

Do you have a tattoo that you regret or don’t love anymore and would like it covered up with something much better?

Rock 95 and Lakeside Ink have teamed up to bring you the Tattoo Take Two.

All you have to do to fix that tragic Tattoo, is send us a picture of your Inky Error at Rock95 dot com and you could win a tattoo cover up $1,000 courtesy of Lakeside Ink… Luxury tattoo and piercing studio located in downtown Barrie!

5 finalists will be selected and contacted on Friday June 23rd, then our audience will vote for their favorite. Whoever has the most votes by Sunday, June 26th, at 11:59pm will be crowned the winner.