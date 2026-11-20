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If you listen to Rock 95 on the job site, in the shop, or anywhere you're putting in a hard day's work, we've got something that'll make your workday a whole lot louder!

It's ROCKIN' ON THE CLOCK, brought to you by Milwaukee!

Every week we'll be giving away a Milwaukee M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker AND an M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Starter Kit... that's a value of over $370!

M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Starter Kit.

That's right! We're talking big sound, up to 18 hours of battery life, and the kind of jobsite durability Milwaukee is known for. Plus, you'll have the power to keep your M18 tools running strong!

And here's the best part: we're giving one away EVERY WEEK throughout December!

So, if you'd rather have your workday soundtrack coming through a Milwaukee speaker instead of your phone, get yourself registered!

Fill out the form below, enter ROCKIN' ON THE CLOCK, and you could be taking home some serious Milwaukee gear!

Rockin' The Clock First Name Last Name Phone/Mobile Email Where do you work? Submit Form

Rockin' the Clock is brought to you by Milwaukee... yes, Milwaukee Sells That, available at participating retailers.