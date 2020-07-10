Rock 95’s Kitchen Party Contest

Brought to you by:

We’re giving you the chance to win a $10,000 Kitchen Shopping Spree with the Rock 95 Kitchen Party Contest!

All you have to do to qualify, is listen for your cue to call and correctly identify the celebrity guest that we’d invite to our Kitchen Party, and you’ll be in for the grand prize draw.

Win a $10,000 Shopping Spree from Canada Kitchen Liquidators …Luxury Kitchens, Affordable prices… Listen weekdays for your chance to win.

Contest Rules and Regulations

The contest will run from Monday July 12th, 2020 – Friday August 7th, 2020.

The contest will be played four (4) times a day (weekdays only) between 6am-11pm

The Grand prize is a $10,000 Shopping Spree from Canada Kitchen Liquidators. The $10,000 prize includes all applicable taxes

Maximum of $750 towards handles and knobs

Maximum $750 towards Faucets

Maximum $750 towards sinks

The Prize is valid until The end of the current calendar year and would expire on December 31, 2020 at 11:59 PM (EST)

In order to qualify to win the grand prize you’ll need to be the correct caller through at 705-725-ROCK (7625) when promoted and correctly identify the celebrity mystery guest.

The grand prize will be awarded via a random draw featuring all of the qualifiers and take place on Monday morning August 10th, 2020 with Craig & Cat