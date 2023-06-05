Rock 95’s Dadisms

Brought to you by:

You may not know this … But it started the moment you were born. The cool, funny guy that once existed slowly faded into the background – while pun after silly remark, a new man emerged and before you or he knew it – the metamorphosis was complete. And what remained was the entity you call – DAD.

ROCK 95 presents: Dadisms. Your dad’s silly expressions could finally pay off, and win him a brand-new wood pellet grill with a Digital touch screen control board with WiFi and Bluetooth™ compatibility valued over $2,600 courtesy of North Barrie Market.

All you have to do is is fill out the form below, and share some of the “wise” words you learned from dad. Every morning the week before Father’s Day, the Rock 95 Morning Crew will choose their favourite! If it’s yours, you’ll instantly win Dad a $50 Gift certificate from North Barrie Market and qualify him to win the grand prize … a Louisiana Grills Founders Legacy 1200 Pellet grill!

