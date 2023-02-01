Brought to you by:

It’s the most romantic day of the year.. And we want you to celebrate…. by battling with other couples!

Introducing Rock 95’s Couples Feud Contest. We’re pitting all of you cutesy couples against one another in the ultimate lovers showdown. Where everyone wins.. but one couple wins even MORE!

It’s just like Family Feud – but for lovebirds! We’ll be asking sweet and lovey questions – while you attempt to defeat other couples on the scoreboard.

Just for playing, you’ll win tickets to see Sam Roberts Band Live at Deerhurst Resort on Saturday, February 25th. The couple with the most points at the end of the week will win the Rock the Winter Weekend for Two at Deerhurst.

The Rock The Winter Weekend Two-Night Package includes:

Two-nights’ shared accommodation

Friday night Rock The Rink Skating Party with live music (8pm – 10pm)

Campfire Jam with live music – Saturday afternoon (2pm – 4pm)

Sam Roberts Band Concert with special guest, Skye Wallace – Saturday night (8:30pm) – general admission, no seating

Eclipse Walk With Light – complimentary for guests

Winter wonderland activities: snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating (on our new outdoor rink!), kick-sledding, winter disc golf, and other benefits provided by the nightly resort fee.

Rock 95’s Couples Feud Contest brought to you by Deerhurst Resort – only on Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.