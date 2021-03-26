Last year (the year that shall not be named) was tough for many. Let’s just call it the year of stuff that didn’t happen. So…Rock 95 wants to follow up (the year that shall not be named)….with Rock 95’s BEST YEAR EVER!

We’re giving you the chance to win everything you need to live your best year ever. All you have to do is be listening for your cue to call to qualify!

We’ll be giving you 13 chances every weekday, from 7am up to and including 7pm. If you’re the 9th caller through at 705-721-7625 when you hear it you’ll be into the grand prize draw, it’s that simple.

Will it be YOU who wins;

A Home Entertainment System valued at $5,000 courtesy of Simcoe Audio Video,

A three piece Home Gym valued at $5,000 courtesy of The Peggy Hill Team,

A pair of Daymak Paris 36v Electric Bicycles valued at $1,299 each courtesy of Georgian Bay Recreation

A Home Aquarium package valued at $1100 courtesy of Tropical Gems,

A years’ worth of “Mani/Pedis” valued at $1,300 courtesy of Spa Lumina,

Cleaning services for a year valued at $1,500 courtesy of Molly Maid,

Groceries for a year valued at $2,400 courtesy of Joe’s No Frills,

A Black Rogue XT 425 Grill with Infrared Side Burner & Grill Cover valued at $1,366.17 courtesy of Napoleon Home Comfort,

A furniture shopping spree from La-Z-Boy Barrie valued at $1,000,

A years’ worth of smoothies courtesy of Booster Juice,

Beer for a year courtesy of Sawdust City Brewing Co,

A years’ worth of unlimited car washes courtesy of Klassic Car Wash.

So… do you want to enjoy the best year ever? Then listen, qualify and win. Its that simple with Rock 95’s Best year Ever!

Best Year Ever Rules and Regulations 2