Donate To Rachel’s Superhero Skydive

On June 17th I am plummeting to the earth in about a 6-minute span supporting the Women and Children’s Shelter in the Superhero Skydive! With support for those struggling the most in our city starting to be harder to access, we must do what we can to lift up our fellow human beings. So why don’t I go get lifted about 15,000 feet into the air, and then jump?

I’ve got a goal of $1992, just to celebrate hitting 30 this year and we are SO CLOSE! You can donate here!

On top of the Superhero Skydive, there is also the 80’s Benefit Concert at the Simcoe Executive Airport. Gord Deppe from the Spoons and Robert Laidlaw from Platinum Blonde, Kim Mitchell, and more will be performing. There will also be a car show, food trucks, and more to keep everyone busy.