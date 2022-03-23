Pond Skim Returns To Snow Valley This Sunday!

For many ski hills in North America, it’s a right of passage to put a bow on the ski season.

For Snow Valley, it’s an extra fun way to show off, show out, get wet, get wild, and crash or burn. Skis & snowboards zipping across the open pond of water will be a hilarious mix of ooohs, ahhhhs, and gut busting laughs. Come out to the Pond Skim at Snow Valley this Sunday at 1pm!

New this year, it will be my honour to emcee the festivities as well as provide a little colour commentary to those that make it, and those who fail miserably with a hearty splash. Check out a taste of this upcoming weekend’s fun:

Just like how I work in radio because I have no actual musical talent, I will be happy to emcee the Pond Skim due to not being able to ski or snowboard…but you know, if someone was willing to donate to a certain #MarchMadness4Kids fundraiser, who’s to say I wouldn’t tackle that bad boy myself for the kids? 😉

See you there!

McCully